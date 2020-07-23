Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15 million, death toll at 620,257

With some countries battling the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus, and some still struggling with containing the first wave, the number of coronavirus cases seem to be increasing at an alarming stage.

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 15 million people, with 6.20 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 15,077,182 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 620,257.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 67,000 cases in a day to take its total to 4,028,569 coronavirus cases. including143, 826 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 2,166,532 cases and 81,597 deaths, and India (1,194,888 cases, 28,770 deaths).

(With inputs from agencies)