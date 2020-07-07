Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.6 million, death toll at 538,395

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 11.6 million globally, with over 538,395 fatalities and more than 6 million recoveries, according to the latest tally.

Worldwide, at least 11,626,759 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection, 6,315,864 have recovered, and 538,395 people have died, according to Worldometer data.

Country-wise, the United States continues to be the most affected, with 3,039,974 coronavirus cases and 132,961 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,626,071 cases, 65,556 deaths) and India (720,346 cases, 20,174 deaths).

Australia has ordered millions of people locked down in its second-biggest city to combat a surge in coronavirus cases, as nations across the planet scrambled to stop the rampaging pandemic, AFP reported.

“We can't pretend” the coronavirus crisis is over, said Daniel Andrews, premier of Victoria state, after its capital Melbourne reported 191 new cases in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic provides new opportunities for the Islamic State extremist group, al-Qaeda and their affiliates as well as neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate groups.

(With inputs from agencies)