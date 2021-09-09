World’s one of oldest Humboldt penguins euthanised at Oregon zoo in US  

In a heart-rending news, the world lost one of its oldest penguins at the Oregon Zoo in the US on Saturday.

The 31-year-old animal is called Mochica or Mo. The animal was America's oldest male Humboldt penguin. He lived his entire life at the zoo in Portland until he had to be euthanised due to old age ailments.

Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo's bird population, said, "He had a mature cataract in one eye, old-age haze in the other, bilateral arthritis in his hips. He was just a very old bird. It was hard for him to see, and at times, difficult for him to walk."

Hatched on July 6, 1990, the animal enjoyed spending time with people. He also often chose hanging out in the keepers' quarters over the companionship of his bird friends.

Koons added, "It was pretty common to walk into the keeper kitchen area and find Mo 'helping' with the food prep or just hanging out with care staff there."

The animal was the oldest male of his species in any North American zoo or aquarium and perhaps the whole world, as per Koons.

In a news release, the zoo said, he belonged to the wild Humboldt species, which rarely live past the age of 20.

"It's an incredibly sad day for his care team and for everyone who spent time with this amazing bird. We've all had times in our lives where animals have left an indelible mark on our hearts. Mochica has done that for thousands of people. He inspired generations," Koons added.