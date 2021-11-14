World undeniably heading in the right direction, says UK PM Boris Johnson after COP26

As the UN climate summit COP26 closed in Glasgow, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the "world is undeniably heading in the right direction".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said earlier that "COP26 outcome is a compromise" while adding that the "fragile planet is hanging by a thread".

We must end fossil fuel subsidies.

Phase out coal.

Put a price on carbon.

Protect vulnerable communities.

And make good on the $100 billion climate finance commitment to support developing countries.



We didn't achieve that at #COP26, but we have building blocks for progress. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 14, 2021

The UK prime minister however asserted that although it is "tempting to be cynical", but "real action" was achieved.

"Even the most pessimistic will tell you the 1.5 deal is still very much alive," the British Prime Minister said.

"The language be it 'phase down' or 'phase out' doesn't mean much different to me, being an English speaking person. Every member made granular commitment to reduce carbon emissions," the British prime minister said.

However, the UK prime minister added that the summit was "tinged with disappointment" since global agreement on getting rid of hydrocarbons could not be achieved.

