World leaders and international community called for stability and peace in Syria and the surrounding region after rebel factions announced that they have successfully overthrown President Bashar al-Assad and freed "unjustly detained" prisoners.

The development came after a wave of intense clashes and strategic advancements by the rebel forces in Damascus and surrounding areas.

A group of rebels appeared on state TV and announced "the liberation of the city of Damascus, the fall of the Assad and the release of 'unjustly detained' people from the regime prisons, reading a statement from the Damascus Conquest operations room.

The rebels called on fighters and citizens to safeguard the "property of the free Syrian state".

Here are key reactions from around the world:

- Russia

Russia, which is also an ally of Assad, said that its troops in Syria were on high alert. However, Moscow said that the rebels had "guaranteed" the security of Russia's Army bases in the country.

- US

"We will engage with all Syrian groups... to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward independent, sovereign" Syria, US President Joe Biden said.

"Assad should be held accountable," he said when asked what should happen to the ousted president.

- China

China "is closely following the development of the situation in Syria and hopes that Syria returns to stability as soon as possible", the foreign ministry said.

- Iran

Iran stated that it expects its "friendly" relations with Syria to continue irrespective of the situation.

Tehran said that it would adopt "appropriate approaches" towards Syria which will be as per the behaviour of "effective actors" in Damascus.

- Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that his country would help "heal Syria's wounds and guarantee its unity, integrity and security".

- UN

The United Nations envoy for Syria urged the rebel takeover "a watershed moment" for the country marred by nearly 14 years of civil war.

"Today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new (chapter) -- one of peace, reconciliation, dignity and inclusion for all Syrians," special envoy Geir Pedersen said.

- France

French President Emmanuel Macron took to his official X account and said, “The barbaric state has fallen. At last. I pay tribute to the Syrian people, to their courage, to their patience. In this moment of uncertainty, I send them my wishes for peace, freedom, and unity."

“France will remain committed to the security of all in the Middle East,” he added.

- Germany

“The end of Assad's rule over Syria is therefore good news. What matters now is that law and order are quickly restored in Syria. All religious communities, all minorities must enjoy protection now and in the future,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

”We will judge future rulers by their ability to ensure that all Syrians can live with dignity and exercise self-rule, defend Syria's sovereignty against malicious interference by third parties, and live in peace with their neighbours,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"Bashar Al-Assad has oppressed his own people in a brutal manner, he has countless lives on his conscience," said the German leader.

- UAE

"We hope that the Syrians will work together, that we don't just see another episode of impending chaos," presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

- UK

"The Syrian people have suffered under Assad's barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored," he added.

- Japan

"We strongly hope that violence will cease in Syria as soon as possible and that all Syrians will be able to enjoy their basic human rights, freedom and prosperity," Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said

(With inputs from agencies)