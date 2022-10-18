World population to reach eight billion this year, but UN warns against 'population alarmism'. Here's why

This year, the world population is predicted to reach eight billion in the next month November 15. UN's World Population Prospects 2022 report revealed the projections, stating that India is on course to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

The stats alarmed the world as issues such as climate and food crises, inequality, and migration, are persistent and the increase in population will simply put a burden on the available resources.

Now in the latest report by the Guardian, a UN official said that the world must not engage in "population alarmism". As quoted, Dr Natalia Kanem, who is the executive director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), urged countries not to panic.

Dr Kanem instead asked the world to help those who are most vulnerable to demographic change, such as women, children and marginalised people.

She said: "I realise this moment might not be celebrated by all. Some express concerns that our world is overpopulated, with far too many people and insufficient resources to sustain their lives. I am here to say clearly that the sheer number of human lives is not a cause for fear."

She noted that the entire focus on population growth might lead to threats like imposing control measures which can be "ineffective and even dangerous".

She said: "From forced sterilisation campaigns to restrictions on family planning and contraception, we are still reckoning with the lasting impact of policies intended to reverse, or in some cases to accelerate population growth."

"And we cannot repeat the egregious violations of human rights … that rob women of their ability to decide whether [or] when to become pregnant, if at all. Population alarmism: it distracts us from what we should be focused on," she added.

In terms of population growth, eight countries (including Nigeria, Ethiopia and the Philippines) will be responsible for half of all population growth by 2050. India will also see population growth.

The UN official also said that it is unclear for those nations where new immigrant communities had a higher birthrate than the country in which they had arrived.

She said: "These are not causes for fear. In fact, in terms of the ageing crisis, we're going to have to look for solutions that include migration of people who are willing to help with elder care etc. While there may be some variability … this should not stoke xenophobia and hatred of 'the other', which sometimes this type of dynamic is manipulated in order to do."

