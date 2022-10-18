Why is flying to China becoming more expensive than pre-pandemic level?

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in some parts of China are rising with people in many regions forced to stay in lockdowns. China has been imposing strict Covid restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus as part of its zero-Covid policy.

However, Beijing is slowly opening its border to boost the economy, but there appears to be another hindrance. The cost of international travel to the country apparently costs thousands of dollars.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that there's a spike in airfares to China, in some cases, the costs have increased around 10 times pre-pandemic times.

Airlines are raising their prices in general for international travel because of the fuel and labour costs. Another reason behind the surge is a rise in demand for global travelling after most of the countries lifted Covid restrictions.

But this rise in demand is not applicable to China as the strict restrictions on travel, including Covid tests, and quarantine leads to low flight availability.

Citing the website of United Airlines Holdings Inc, The Wall Street Journal report mentioned that one-way economy tickets from San Francisco to Shanghai with a stopover in South Korea were recently found to cost $4,000 or more.

It also specified that the cost does not include the necessary quarantine at the hotel, which might cost several hundred dollars or more in China.

The report also mentioned that the cost of economy-class airfare from San Francisco International Airport to China in 2022 will be ten times higher as compared to costs in 2019.

It added that the price of flights from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to China between 2019 and 2021 was six times higher than it was in 2018.

In the aftermatch of rules, airlines have started to decrease service. In China, there's a restriction imposed by the aviation authority in regard to lying frequency restrictions and passenger capacity ceilings.

