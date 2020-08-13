World leaders welcome UAE-Israel peace deal and halt to annexation

World leaders on Thursday praised the historic peace deal between his country and United Arab Emirates that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that it has been discussing annexing, senior White House officials said.

The peace deal was the product of lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States that accelerated recently, White House officials said.

The normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel is a "HUGE breakthrough" Trump tweeted, calling it a "Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed "a historic day" after the announcement of the agreement.

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said ''Most countries will see this as a bold step to secure a two-state solution, allowing time for negotiations.''

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took to Twitter to praise the US-brokered deal that would halt Israeli annexation of Palestinian land.

"I read with interest and great appreciation the joint statement between the United States, the brotherly United Arab Emirates and Israel concerning the halt of Israel's annexation of Palestinian land," Sisi said in a tweet, adding that this would help bring "peace" to the Middle East.

Congratulations to Israel and UAE for reaching a historic agreement that establishes full diplomatic relations between the two nations. Israel deserves diplomatic recognition from its neighbors and this is a critical step to contain Iranian aggression against both nations. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 13, 2020 ×

However, the Gaza Strip's Islamist leaders Hamas rejected the agreement saying, it ''does not serve Palestinian cause.''