Trump announces 'peace agreement' between Israel, UAE

US President Donald Trump today announced a "historic peace agreement" between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

After making the surprise announcement, Trump told reporters that diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Muslim neighbors in the region were also expected.

The White House said President Trump, PM Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of UAE spoke today and agreed to the "full normalization of relations between Israel and UAE."

The "historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region," it said, adding,"it is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the UAE and Israel to chart a new path."

The UAE's ambassador to Washington Yousef al-Otaiba said the peace deal with Israel was a "win for diplomacy" and a "significant advance in Arab-Israeli relations".