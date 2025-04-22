A deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22) left multiple people dead and at least 20 others injured, officials confirmed. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. World leaders have expressed their condolences for those who lost their lives in the deadly attack and have condemned the horrific terror attack.

Advertisment

US President Donald Trump said that the United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. Trump shared a post on Truth Social saying, "We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

Read More | 'Stripped to check for circumcision, asked to recite Islamic verse': Tourists recall horror after J&K terror attack

Advertisment

US Vice President JD Vance, who is currently in India, also expressed his condolences

Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack. https://t.co/cUAyMXje5A — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 22, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences in a statement and said that "this brutal crime has no justification whatsoever."

Advertisment

"Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured."

Read More | 'Please save my husband': Horrified woman pleads for help after her husband shot in J&K terror attack | Video

Ukraine has also issued a statement and said that it is deeply concerned over the attack on tourists at Pahalgam, J&K. "We endure the loss of life from terrorism daily and firmly condemn terrorism in all its forms. When innocent people are murdered, it brings unbearable pain. The perpetrators should be held accountable," it said.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims of this horrific terrorist attack. To those who lost their lives in Pahalgam, we honor your memory 🙏 — UKR Embassy in India (@UkrembInd) April 22, 2025

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Pahalgam.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and… — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 22, 2025

Italy's PM Georgia Meloni also took to X to express her condolences.

Profondamente addolorata per l’attacco terroristico avvenuto oggi in India, che ha causato numerose vittime. L’Italia esprime vicinanza alle famiglie colpite, ai feriti, al Governo e a tutto il popolo indiano. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 22, 2025

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar called the incident "sad" and said that Israel supports India in their fight against terror. Argentina Ambassador Mariano Caucino also conveyed its condolences.

Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in J&K which took the lives of innocent civilians.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror. https://t.co/goSZDcAc5D — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) April 22, 2025

We convey our condolences to the victims of this abominable terrorist act. Argentina stands with India in rejecting all forms of terrorism, extremism, and bigotry. Allways with Life and against Terror - @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @AmitShah https://t.co/nLYacOo4L2 — Mariano Caucino (@CaucinoMariano) April 22, 2025

Read More | Pakistan's Lashkar offshoot TRF claims responsibility for Pahalgam terror attack: Know more about this banned group