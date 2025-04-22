As the deadly and horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam shocked the entire nation, the tourists recall the terrifying situation they went through.

The terrorists who opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam also stripped some of the tourists to check for circumcision and shot those dead who were not, News18 reported.

In a viral video, a woman was seen pleading for her husband's life, as terrorists shot him. "He (the gunman) said he was not a Muslim and shot him," she said.

At least 27 people have died, while more than 20 are injured. The death count is, however, expected to rise, as several tourists were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries.

'Asked my father to recite Islamic verse'

The 26-year-old daughter of the Pune businessman said that her family was hidden in fear inside a tent when terrorists came and started attacking.

They asked her father, Santosh Jagdale to come out and recite an Islamic verse. When he couldn't, they shot him thrice, once in the head, then behind the ear, and then his back.

The daughter shared the terrific situation to PTI, saying that her family went through the horrific attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

After her father fell to the ground, the gunmen turned on her uncle, who was lying next to her and shot him several times in the back.

"We were a group of five people, including my parents. We were in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam and were at a spit called Mini Switzerland when the firing began," Asavari Jagdali told PTI.

Reportedly, the Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot called The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The terrorists targeted a group of people, including women and elderly individuals.

