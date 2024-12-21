Berlin, Germany

Global leaders on Saturday (December 21), strongly condemned the deadly car ramming incident at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Many expressed their condolences to the people of Germany as they mourn the tragic attack.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," Indian foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden also denounced the attack, saying, "The United States extends our deepest condolences to the people of Germany grieving the terrible attack."

"No community and no family should have to endure such a despicable and dark event, especially just days before a holiday of joy and peace," he added.

“While this situation remains under investigation, make no mistake: the United States will always stand with our allies against violent terror. In the coming days, we will keep all those injured or killed—and their beloved families—close in our hearts,” Biden said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the deadly attack in Magdeburg as a “terrible, insane act”. "What a terrible act it is to injure and kill so many people there with such brutality. We have now learned that there are over 200 who were injured. Five have died so far, an incredible number, almost 40 are so seriously injured that we have to be very worried about them," he said.

"And that’s why this is a terrible, tragic event.... We all have to show our compassion for the relatives, for the injured, for the city of Magdeburg. And that is why, as chancellor, I want to assure you of the solidarity of the entire country and everyone who bears responsibility in Germany in this matter. This goes deeply to the heart and we will and we must stand together here," Scholz added.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the run-over incident that occurred in a market in the city of Magdeburg in the Federal Republic of Germany, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people, expressing its solidarity with the German people and the families of the victims," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia posted on X.

"Deeply shocked by the horror that struck the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany this evening. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their loved ones and families. France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity," French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)