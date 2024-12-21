Washington, United States

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (December 21), signed into law the bill passed by Congress to fund the government through mid-March, the White House said, averting a government shutdown.

Without the bill’s passage, federal funding would have expired at midnight on Friday. Ahead of the vote, the White House Office of Management and Budget had told government agencies to prepare for a potential shutdown.

The Senate passed the bill with a significant majority of 85-11, shortly after the midnight deadline, at 00:30. Both Democrats and Republicans largely supported the bill, marking the final vote of the 118th US Congress.

Earlier this week, lawmakers had reached an agreement on a budget plan, but it collapsed after former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk urged Republicans to oppose it.

The 118-page legislation passed by the Senate, titled the "American Relief Act, 2025," excludes a debt-limit provision previously demanded by Trump, which had faced resistance from Democrats and some Republicans as well.

The final version also removes other measures proposed by Democrats, including the first pay raise for lawmakers since 2009, funds to rebuild a collapsed bridge in Baltimore, healthcare reforms, and provisions addressing misleading advertising by hotels and live event venues.

However, the bill allocates $100 billion (£78 billion) for disaster relief to support recovery from hurricanes and other natural disasters, as well as $10 billion in aid for farmers.

Had the shutdown happened, it would have significantly disrupted public services, including national parks, food assistance programmes, and federally funded preschools. It would also have limited support to farmers and individuals recovering from natural disasters.

The US last experienced a government shutdown in 2019 during Trump’s presidency. It lasted 35 days, making it the longest in the nation’s history.

(With inputs from agencies)