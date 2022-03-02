World is silent and history is repeating itself: Zelensky as 5 die after Russia bombs TV tower

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky put out a tweet expressing his grief and outrage over the current situation in his country after Russia bombed a TV tower in Kyiv, killing at least five people.



He tweeted, "To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…".

At least five persons were murdered on March 1 as Russian soldiers opened missile fire on Kyiv's major television tower and the city's largest Holocaust memorial, according to Ukrainian officials, after Russia threatened to launch "high-precision" strikes on the Ukrainian capital.



The attack on the TV tower, which is located a few kilometres from central Kyiv and a short walk from multiple apartment buildings, killed five people and injured five more, according to Ukrainian officials.

Officials reported a TV control room and a power substation were affected, and at least some Ukrainian networks went dark for a time.

Later, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, announced on Facebook that a "powerful missile attack on the territory where the (Babi) Yar memorial complex is located" was underway.

