World Cup 2023: Dav Whatmore wants Pakistan fielders to support their bowlers

Former Australian cricketer Dav Whatmore is of the view that Pakistan bowlers have been let down by their fielders in the ongoing World Cup. Quizzed about the reason why Pakistani bowlers were conceding 300+ scores routinely, despite having an enviable bowling lineup, WION's in-house expert pointed out the obvious.

Whatmore reflected on the dropped chance that allowed Sri Lankan no. 3 Kusal Mendis to hammer a stunning century that included 14 boundaries and six maximums.

"Kusal Mendis is batting beautifully, one of the best batters in this tournament so far. Perhaps, there are a few more such batters in other teams. But it would help if they [Pakistan] can hold those catches," said Whatmore.

"We saw another example of a good player being dropped and then goes on to make a big hundred. So I think they need to support their bowlers a bit more," he added.

Earlier in the tournament, during the Australia vs India match, Mitchell Marsh dropped Virat Kohli when the latter was on 12. With the game in favour of Australia, Kohli's wicket could have shut the doors for India. However, the dropped catch proved costly as Kohli went on to score a gutsy 85 which guided India to victory.

Pakistan's conundrum

On Tuesday (Oct 10), Pakistan chased a record target of 345 with relative ease. However, the victory hid the obvious problems with the bowling lineup. Since the Asia Cup, the bowlers have leaked in excess of 300 runs routinely. Once regarded as Pakistan's strong suit, bowling has turned into a weakness of sorts for the subcontinent team, making fans jittery.

While the batting has been firing, Pakistan team management would hope that Shaheen & co. pick up the slack while fielders lend their support, going forward into the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)