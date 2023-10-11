ODI World Cup 2023: Former coach Dav Whatmore fears 'what next' for Sri Lanka after loss against Pakistan

The 1996 World Cup winner Sri Lanka suffered a second loss in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 10. The six-wicket loss came against Pakistan despite posting a huge total of 344 runs in 50 overs. It is the bowlers that are letting Sri Lanka down as was the case in the first game as well where they conceded 428 runs against South Africa.

Speaking on what's not going right with the bowlers, former Sri Lanka coach and WION's cricket expert, Dav Whatmore said that they are not able to execute their plans at all.

"Sadly they were unable to execute what they wanted. I am sure they made good plans to each of these batsmen like all the teams do at this level but they are unable to execute," said the 1996 World Cup winning coach.

Whatmore also said that injuries to Dusmanta Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga aren't helping the team either. Notably, Pakistan chased down the target in 48.2 overs to register the highest successful chase in the World Cup ever.

"And let's be very honest, if there weren't injuries, there would be certainly two bowlers in that group that would be their first choice, Dusmanta Chameera and Hasaranga. So, we have a bowling group that has to cover those two main bowlers and what is happening is they are not able to execute," added the former Aussie player.

"But, I think partially because of the pressure they have been put under by whom they are bowling to. The batsmen have been very good. The first game I think we can excuse them as it was an incredible one-off 400-run world record total on a good batting strip. The second one, 340 to protect, they couldn't do it."

The former coach also said that he 'fears where would Sri Lanka go from here (two defeats) in the tournament but they really need to execute their plans.'

