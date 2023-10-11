World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan dedicates win against Sri Lanka to 'brothers and sisters' in Gaza

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his side's victory against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Oct 10) to the people of Gaza, amid the ongoing fight between Hamas terrorists and Israel.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rizwan said: "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier."

Thanking the hospitality in Hyderabad, Riwan added: "Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."

Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.

After the win, Rizwan also compared the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the match to his hometown ground of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan successfully chased the total of 345, the highest in the World Cup's 48-year history, primarily due to Rizwan's century. Speaking after the match, Rizwan said the fans got behind him when he was struggling with the cramps and whenever he hit a boundary.

“I felt like I was playing in front of the Rawalpindi crowd; our ground in Lahore is big, and a lot of people come there. This ground felt like Rawalpindi,” said Rizwan.

“The way the crowd showed love today, and not just for me but for the whole Pakistan team, and they even supported Sri Lanka. I am happy that the crowd in Hyderabad has supported cricket, both Sri Lanka and us. I had a lot of fun with them," he added.

Moreover, videos circulating on social media showed the crowd chanting, "Jeetega bhai, Jeetega, Pakistan jeetega", (Pakistan will win), in response to a question posed by the in-stadium DJ.

What is happening in Israel?

More than 1,000 Israelis have been killed after Hamas - a terror outfit operating from the Gaza Strip - launched an ambush attack on Israel on Saturday (Oct 7).

A spectacular intelligence failure meant that thousands of crude missiles and rockets were fired that overwhelmed Israel's state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defence system. Simultaneously, a group of ground fighters of Hamas illegally entered Israel and kidnapped, raped and slaughtered civilians, before retreating.

Since the attack, the fighting has only escalated as Israel has vowed to return the favour by flattening the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has predicted a “long and difficult war”, with reports claiming that Jerusalem may try to take full control of Gaza for the first time since it unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

