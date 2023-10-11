ODI World Cup 2023: Pak batter Mohammad Rizwan names 'two turning points' during record win vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan helped his team create history in the ODI World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets on October 10. The wicketkeeper braved some cramps during unbeaten innings of 131 runs and said that 'it is speechless' to perform like this for the country.

“Whenever you perform for your country and the performance is like, it is speechless for you,” Rizwan said to Simon Doull for the ICC while speaking after his Player of the Match award.

“It was difficult because with a chase like that it’s always special. But the thing is for us, when we went into the dressing room after bowling, every player had belief that we were going to chase that. So that’s why the positive vibes were in the mind,” he further added.

Rizwan also said that there were two turning points in the game one of which came after Pakistan got Kusal Mendis out after the batter scored 77-ball 122.

"At that point we decided that 340-350, if we restrict them to there we’re going to bowl very well. You saw in the middle of our overs, when Hasan Ali comes on, Shaheen Shah Afridi comes on and Haris Rauf, they bowled very well and restricted them then.

“We really must give credit to Kusal and Sadeera (Samarawickrama – Sri Lanka’s other century maker on the day). They played very well, but we knew that the pitch was very good and if the target was 350 we could chase that," he said.

The next point, Rizwan mentioned, was his skipper and arguably Pakistan's best batter Babar Azam getting out.

“Unluckily they got Babar Azam, but this is a team game and at that time we decided to go with a deep partnership.

“Basically, a chase of 300-plus is always… it’s a good track, a supportive wicket for us. If we go deep and just turn the innings into a T20 innings towards the end, that’s what we decided,” said Rizwan.

Pakistan completed the record chase of 344/4 in 48.2 overs and apart from Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique also scored 113 runs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE