World Cup 2023: 'You can't afford....', former Australian captain Ricky Ponting warns his team

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes that his side cannot afford to go 0-2 down in the World Cup after starting poorly against India in the opening encounter. Ponting said Australia were 'way off the mark' in the contest and will have to pull their socks to get back in contention.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review podcast, Ponting reflected on Australia's second match against in-form South Africa who blasted 428 against Sri Lanka last week.

"Australia, to me, looked to be a fair way off the mark, to be honest, in that game against India,” Ponting said.

"You can't afford to be zip-and-two (0-2) in a World Cup. We know how important it is to finish up the top of the table," he added.

Despite the tough talk, Ponting maintained that Australia had a talented group of players who could make it till the end of the tournament, provided Adam Zampa fired. The wrist spinner is the only proper spinner in the squad, apart from Glenn Maxwell performing part-time duties with his off-spin.

"But I've still got full faith in their squad. It is a very good squad, a very talented squad. We know there's a lot of all-rounders in that side. The other thing that I probably learned is that they're going to need Adam Zampa bowling well. It's as simple as that.

Australia's struggles

In their opening game, Australia, batting first, showed signs of rustiness as the batters failed to capitalise in the powerplay overs after opener Mitchell Marsh perished cheaply to Jasprit Bumrah.

David Warner and Steve Smith forged a little partnership before the former smacked one straight down the throat of Kuldeep Yadav in his follow-through. Afterwards, the Australian innings succumbed from 110/2 to 199 all out.

India chased the total inside 42 overs, despite losing three quick wickets. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul forged a 150+ runs partnership and saw their team home.

Australia will hope to set things right when they take on the Proteas at the Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday (Oct 12).

(With inputs from agencies)