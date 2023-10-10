IND Vs AFG Live Cricket Score: India take on Afghanistan at World Cup stage once again
Story highlights
IND Vs AFG Live Score: Right then, India take on Afghanistan in their second match of the World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 11). After digging deep against Australia to chalk out a victory, the Indian side has no time to relax as Afghanistan come with a heightened reputation. With the Delhi pitch playing flat in the first game where South Africa smashed a record 428-run total, both sides will be prepared for a run-fest. While India have already opened with a tick in the win column, Afghanistan will be itching to kickstart their World Cup campaign, having failed to do so against Bangladesh. A lot to look forward to in the contest. Stay tuned with WION as we bring to you all the LIVE action that unfolds in the next few hours.
India's star batter Shubman Gill has not recovered in time for the Afghanistan match. He was discharged from the hospital in Chennai on the eve of the match. Apart from the Afghanistan match, Gill is likely to miss the next match against Pakistan as well.
After a win over Australia, Rohit Sharma-led India face Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 11). Will India make it two wins in a row?
Read more | World Cup 2023, Match 9: India take on Afghanistan in New Delhi - Preview and result prediction
Some of the delicious mini-battles that the viewers might enjoy throughout the game:
Rohit Sharma vs Fazalhaq Farooqi
Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq
KL Rahul vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Jasprit Bumrah
Hashmatullah Shahidi vs Ravindra Jadeja
According to Dav Whatmore, Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning coach and WION's in-house expert, the potential XIs should be as follows:
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India and Afghanistan face off against each other on the World Cup stage after playing out an epic game at Rose Bowl in Southampton, England four years ago. Mohammed Shami emerged as the hero for India at the time after he picked a hattrick to stop Afghanistan from walking away with an unlikely victory.