CWC 2023: India batter Shubman Gill discharged from Chennai hospital, unlikely to play vs Pakistan - Report

Things aren't bright for Team India star opener Shubman Gill. Having missed India's CWC 2023 opener versus Australia, due to dengue, the batter remained in Chennai as Rohit Sharma & Co. reached New Delhi on Monday (Oct 9) for their upcoming clash versus Afghanistan on Wednesday (Oct 11).

It is to be noted that Gill was hospitalised in Chennai after his platelet count dropped. The young batter was discharged on Tuesday morning (Oct 10), as per the news agency PTI.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Gill is closely being monitored by the medical team but remains out of the Afghanistan clash.

"Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October."

"He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team," read the statement from BCCI.

Gill's absence is a huge blow for Team India. The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form for the last year, especially in ODIs. In 2023, he has been on a run-scoring spree and has five centuries in the ODI format. Gill was in fine form in the Asia Cup, with a sublime 121 versus Bangladesh, and ended with the Player-of-the-Series award in India's 2-1 win over Australia in three home ODIs before the World Cup.

In his absence, India were tottering at 2 for 3 in pursuit of 200 versus the Aussies in match 5 of CWC 2023 on Sunday (Oct 8). Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97 not out) ensured India went past the finish line with six wickets and 52 balls to spare in Chennai.

Given Gill's condition, he is ruled out of the upcoming India-Pakistan clash on October 14 in Ahmedabad. An official announcement can be expected in the coming days.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE