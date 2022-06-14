World Blood Donor Day 2022: History, significance and objectives

Blood runs through our veins. The scarlet, life-sustaining fluid within us in precious as without it we would not be able to survive. Those who unfortunately meet accidents or encounter other life-threatening condition need blood transfusions. Need for blood is universal but access to blood is sadly not. It is hence, June 14 is observed each year as World Blood Donor Day to celebrate those whose simple act of blood donation saves countless lives. This year the slogan for World Blood Donor Day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives”. World Health Organisation has mentioned specific objectives for this year's World Blood Donor Day.

The objectives are,

To thank blood donors in the world and create wider public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donation;

To highlight the need for committed, year-round blood donation, to maintain adequate supplies and achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusion;

recognize and promote the values of voluntary unpaid blood donation in enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion;

To raise awareness of the need for increased investment from governments to build a sustainable and resilient national blood system and increase collection from voluntary non-remunerated blood donors.

Year-round supply of safe blood in hospitals is of immense importance as it enables us to be prepared for emergencies. It is often said that you should think of donating blood each year on your birthday. If everyone plans blood donation such a way, it will be easier for hospitals and blood banks to maintain a good supply of safe blood.

World Blood Donor Day: History

This day is birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner. He distinguished human blood into A, B, AB and O groups. Karl Landsteiner won Nobel Prize for Medicine in the year 1930. This year, Mexico is the host for World Blood Donor Day. The country's National Blood Centre is hosting the day that celebrates those who help in saving lives.

