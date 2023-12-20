'Won't stop fighting': Netanyahu rules out ceasefire until Hamas elimination

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas is completely eliminated from the region. Netanyahu's charged statement comes at a time when multiple reports have claimed that another truce deal was in the works to exchange the hostages and prisoners from both sides.

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Anyone who thinks we’ll stop is unmoored from reality. We’re raining fire on Hamas, hell fire. All Hamas terrorists, from first to last face death. They have two options only: surrender or die," he added.

UN vote on pause in war

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is due to vote later on Wednesday on the much-delayed resolution, calling for a pause to the Israel-Hamas war.

Members of the council have been grappling for days to find common ground on the resolution which was first postponed on Monday, before being pushed back several times on Tuesday.

While Netanyahu claims there will be no ceasefire, Russia and the Arab League have increased the diplomatic pressure on Israel to give up its tough act. The Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco is being used to persuade Tel Aviv to agree to the deal.

Meanwhile, the White House also said the negotiations to secure another deal between the two parties remain "very serious".

"These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope that they lead somewhere," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One.

A report in The Guardian, citing sources said that, Hamas and Israel envoys are discussing which hostages should be freed in the new truce deal.

Israel insists remaining women and infirm men among hostages be released while Hamas said Palestinians convicted of serious offences should be the first to be released.

Ever since the October 7 attacks, as many as 1,140 people have died, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims Israel's military response has killed 19,667 people, mostly women and children.