'Won't make it to the gate': Trump on Biden's chances in Democratic presidential nominations

As the US presidential election looms on the horizon next year, former President Donald Trump, a prominent contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, has made a bold prediction regarding President Joe Biden's chances in the general election.

Trump, in an interview with far-right news outlet Breitbart, declared, "I can't believe he's going to be the nominee."

He went on to criticise Biden, labeling him a "cheater" and a "scoundrel," asserting, "He's a bad guy."

Trump, who is known for his contentious relationship with Biden, quipped, "I laugh when they say, 'Trump is the evil one, and he's the nice one.' That's the one thing he's been able to do."

In addition to questioning Biden's character, Trump expressed doubts about Biden's mental fitness, stating, "All you have to do is look at his credentials. The guy can't talk. The guy can't put two sentences together. So I do think this: I cannot believe he's going to be the nominee."

When asked about the possibility of Kamala Harris, Biden's vice president, securing the Democratic nomination, Trump dismissed the notion in the Breitbart interview, anticipating a "free-for-all" among Democrats.

Notably, despite speculation, Harris has not signaled any interest in challenging Biden and has instead shown enthusiasm for continuing as his running mate.

"I don't think that Biden will make it to the gate," Trump asserted.

Contrary to Trump's predictions, a Quinnipiac poll conducted from December 14 to December 18 revealed that Biden maintains majority support among Democratic voters compared to his primary rivals.

Out of 683 Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters surveyed, 75 percent expressed support for Biden, with 13 percent backing author Marianne Williamson and 5 percent favoring U.S. Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota. The poll's margin of error for this group was 3.8 percent.