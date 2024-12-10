Washington

Letitia James, New York Attorney General (AG), said she won't drop a civil fraud case against US President-elect Donald Trump as she waits for the court's decision. She argued that presidents are not immune from civil litigation. In November, Trump and his attorneys demanded James drop her case against the Republican, his family, and his business "for the greater good of the country".

Trump was ordered to pay $454 million in the civil fraud judgment. Trump has appealed the judgment.

The New York attorney general's office on Tuesday (Dec. 10) denied taking any action to drop the case against Trump.

James' office further argued that presidents do not have immunity from civil litigation arising from unofficial conduct. It further said that lawsuits "may proceed while the president is in office."

The office even added that the final judgement will not have any impact or hindrance in Trump's duties as US President. The office said Trump's inauguration is "irrelevant to the 14 other defendants found liable in our case."

In February, Trump and his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with their real estate business, were found liable for fraud.

'I dare you...'

In November, just after Trump won the 2024 US Presidential election, his one Attorney general hopeful threatened James. A former Supreme Court clerk and Senate Mike Davis said, "I dare you to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time. And we will put your fat a** in prison for conspiracy against right".

(With inputs from agencies)