New York, United States

The family of the man who killed UnitedHealthcare's insurance unit Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Thompson has broken the silence on his (the alleged killer's) arrest.

The suspected killer Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday (Dec 9) after he was spotted eating at a McDonald's by a customer and an employee who believed he resembled the gunman.

Manhattan prosecutors filed murder and other charges against Mangione, according to an online court docket. The 26-year-old man's family has reacted to his arrest.

'Shocked, devastated'

Citing a statement issued by Mangione's cousin, American media reported that the Mangione family was "shocked and devastated" by Luigi's arrest.

"We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved," the statement said.

Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, a cousin of Luigi, announced on Tuesday (Dec 10) that he was cancelling a political fundraiser, Fox News reported.

'Haven't heard from you in months'

As the family's statement came, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that an apparent friend of Luigi wrote to him on his X account, "I haven't heard from you in months."

“Hey man I need you to call me. I don’t know if you are okay or just in a super isolated place and have no service,” the message posted in July read. “But I haven’t heard from you in months.”

“Hey, are you ok?” read another message posted on October 30.

Meanwhile, American media reports also said that Luigi couldn't be located by his family earlier this year. Citing a police source, The San Francisco Standard reported that last month, Luigi's mother reported him missing to the cops.

(With inputs from agencies)