New York, US

McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania was hit with derogatory reviews on Google after the prime suspect of UnitedHealth CEO's murder was arrested on Monday (Dec 9).

The influx of negative comments about McDonald's is an example of "review bombing," a phenomenon where a business is targeted with a large number of unfavourable reviews, often driven by unrelated factors such as politics or current events, rather than the business's actual products or services.

However, the tech giant Google removed the reviews stating that they violated the policies of the search engine.

"These reviews violate our policies and have been removed," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The policy says that review contributions "should reflect a genuine experience at a place or business" and that "content that has been posted from multiple accounts to manipulate a place's rating" will be removed.

"This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isn't going to cover it," one review said.

This came after 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested in the killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson after one of the bystanders spotted him at the McDonald's and matched his resemblance with the gunman.

"Luckily, a citizen in Pennsylvania recognised our subject and called local law enforcement. Members of the Altoona Police Department responded to the call, and based on their investigation, they notified the NYPD," New York Police Department Chief of Detective Joseph Kenny said.

Thompson, 50, was shot in the back on December 4 in what police described as a 'targeted' attack.

The murder of the insurance executive sparked widespread frustration among Americans who have experienced difficulties with their health insurance, including denied claims or care, surprise medical bills, and increasing costs for premiums and medical care – trends that recent data suggest are on the rise.

Pennsylvania governor denounces online celebration of CEO killing

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned those supporting Mangione and said, “Some attention in this case, especially online, has been deeply disturbing, as some have looked to celebrate instead of condemning this killer."

"Brian Thompson was a father to two. He was a husband and he was a friend to many. And yes, he was the CEO of a health insurance company. In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint," he added.

Mangione, originally from Maryland, attended the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania and was living in Hawaii before Thompson was killed.

(With inputs from agencies)