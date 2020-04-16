Won't be business as usual, will ask hard question from China: UK

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said "we can't have business as usual after this crisis" with China as Britain prepared to ask hard questions from China about the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read: UK extends lockdown as death toll crosses 13,700

"We'll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it couldn't have been stopped earlier," Raab said at a press conference on Thursday.

The United Kindom extended the lockdown in the country after 861 more deaths in the last 24 hours with the country reporting 13,700 deaths due to the virus.

The lockdown was extended by three more weeks by Raab as Britain sought to stem the virus. The country has 104,133 cases of the virus which is the highest in the world after US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, according to John Hopkins coronavirus center data.

British PM Johnson himself had spent three days in intensive care at a London hospital after he was detected with the virus on March 27. The British prime minister is now recovering at Chequers, the country estate of UK prime ministers.

On the question of relaxing lockdown, Raab asserted: "We will only do it when the evidence demonstrates that it is safe to do it, adding,"it could involve relaxing measures in some areas while strengthening measures in other areas, but... we will be at all times guided by the scientific advice and the evidence."