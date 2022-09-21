Women of the royal family wore jewellery of special significance to the Queen's funeral

At Queen Elizabeth II's state burial in Westminster Abbey on Monday, the women of the royal family donned jewels with particular meaning and personal connections to her.

The Queen had given the royal family members loans of some of the items. The "Hesse Jubilee Diamond Brooch," a brooch that was formerly owned by Queen Victoria, was worn by Camilla, Queen Consort, from the royal family's collection. A four-row pearl choker and the Bahrain pearl drop earrings that the Queen and Princess Diana previously wore were worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales (better generally known by her maiden name, Kate Middleton).

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, however, wore jewels that the Queen had given to them, as reported by Buzzfeed.

Here is a closer look at the jewels that Camilla, Kate, Meghan, and Charlotte wore:

Camilla wore the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch, which was given to Queen Victoria in June 1897 to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee by a number of her grandchildren, notably those descended from her daughter Princess Alice, Grand Duchess of Hesse and by Rhine. The jewellery includes the Cyrillic numeral 60 (for Victoria's 60 years on the throne) in diamonds and three cabochon sapphires, as noted by the Court Jeweller.

Kate wore the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which were created from pearls that the Hakim of Bahrain gave to the then-Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present when she wed Lt. Philip Mountbatten. Early in her reign, she frequently wore them. Throughout her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, she loaned them to Princess Diana on a number of formal occasions. Since that time, the Queen and her daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar, have both sported the earrings. But Kate has worn them more frequently lately, most notably to Philip's funeral last year.

Garrard Jewelers produced this rare four-row pearl choker, perhaps using pearls the crown acquired on the Queen's official visit to Japan in 1971. It has been worn by the Queen on numerous occasions over the years, especially in situations where tiaras are required. For a state supper in 1982, she loaned it to Princess Diana, who wore it with the Bahrain pearl drop earrings. Prior to Philip's funeral in 2018, Kate wore it at the Queen and Philip's anniversary party in 2017.

Shortly before they both attended a formal engagement in Halton, England on Wednesday, June 14, 2018, the Queen gave Meghan the earrings she wore on that day.

The Queen gave the Duchess of Sussex "wonderful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" while she and the queen were taking the train to the engagement, the duchess revealed to Oprah in the March 2021 interview.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace revealed that Charlotte's diamond horseshoe brooch, which she wore and called "Gan-Gan," was a gift from her great-grandmother, the Queen. One of the distinguishing characteristics of the Queen's life was her passion of horses.

