Queen Elizabeth II's crown removed from her coffin, formally ending of her reign

Queen Elizabeth II's crown was removed from the coffin on Monday (September 19) which marked the formal end of her reign.

Before her committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Westminster Abbey's tenor bell tolled 96 times at one-minute intervals.

The Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre were placed on the High Altar after they were handed over to the Dean Of Windsor David Conner.

Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, the highest-ranking official in the royal household, brought the "second Elizabethan age" to a close after he broke his wand of office.

During the historic state funeral attended by world leaders, King Charles III along with his children and grandchildren paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Praising the queen's life of duty and service to the UK and Commonwealth, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the funeral sermon.

Britain's longest reigning monarch, who recently celebrated her platinum jubilee, has been buried in the same chapel where her parents and sister Princess Margaret.

In her last major ceremonial duty, the queen appointed Liz Truss as the 15th British prime minister of her reign just two days before her death.

