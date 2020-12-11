Woman sues boyfriend for not marrying her despite eight years of dating

We have all heard about the grim stories related to divorce when two love birds, who considered each other as soul mates, decide to part ways.

But, a woman in Zambia has taken her relation to the court before the marriage.

Also read | Ukrainian church leader, who called coronavirus 'god's punishment' to same-sex marriages tests positive

Gertrude Ngoma and Herbert Salaliki are dating for eight years and Salaliki promised to marry her in the future. However, Ngomo is tired of the eight-year wait and sued her boyfriend for not marrying her.

Also read | India: Couple weds in PPE kits at quarantine centre after bride tests positive for COVID-19

The 28-year-old woman told the court that Salaliki is not serious about their relationship and demanded him to reveal his future plans.

"He has never been serious, that is why I bought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and our future," the woman was quoted as saying by Toko.

Ngomo said that she suspected her boyfriend's loyalty after finding out that he was testing another woman.

Ngomo believes something is cooking between this woman and her boyfriend.

Salaliki defended himself, saying he was not in the right financial position to marry her girlfriend and also blamed her for not giving her the attention desired by him.

The judge advised the couple that since they have are not married, reconcilation is the best way forward.

