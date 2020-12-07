India: Couple weds in PPE kits at quarantine centre after bride tests positive for COVID-19

At a usual Indian wedding, one is bound to spot a colourful display of ornaments, food, and all that jazz. But a recent wedding in India had to accommodate COVID-19 in a bid to stick to the festivities.

After a bride tested positive for coronavirus in a North Indian village, bridal clothing was replaced by PPE kits and masks.

The bride had tested positive for COVID-19 just a few hours before her wedding, and decided to proceed with the ceremony regardless, but with protection of course.



Couple weds in PPE kits at quarantine centre after bride tests positive for COVID-19 | ANI

The wedding took place on Sunday in a courtyard of a quarantine centre in Baran, Rajasthan. The protective gear donned by both the bride and groom made way for truly 2020 experience, with visual aesthetics of a pandemic in full swing.

Also read: Argentina hits the rich with 'millionaire's tax' to pay for coronavirus measures

The couple could be seen performing the rites under a red canopy encircling the sacred fire. Soon after, the couple exchanged garlands.

The most 2020 part of this all? They were rocking matching blue hazmat suits, visors, and face masks. The priest, too wasn’t spared. He was wearing a white hazmat suit, with a matching hood.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Delhi by December end, says official

The COVID-19 bride was admitted to the quarantine centre after she, along with a family member tested positive for coronavirus, as reported by ANI.

The quarantine officers spoke to the couple and the family later on “agreed to get married in the quarantine centre” without elaborate rituals. After the wedding, both the newly married bride and groom were put in isolation.

Marriages in India have taken a hit due to the ongoing pandemic, with many states announcing curbs on the number of people allowed at each gathering. Right now, India has the world’s second highest caseload of coronavirus, only behind the United States. Over 9.6 million cases of the virus have been confirmed so far.