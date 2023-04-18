Woman shot dead in a New York town after friend enters the wrong driveway

A 20-year-old woman was shot by a man in New York state Saturday when she along with three other friends drove up the wrong driveway by mistake. The man who shot Kaylin Gillis has been charged with second-degree murder. Kaylin drove into Kevin Monahan's driveway in the town of Hebron, the police said. As they were leaving, 65-year-old Monahan opened fire and Kaylin got hit.

The area where the incident took place is rural and the driveways aren't well-lit. However, neither of the friends got off the car or tried to enter Monahan's house, but he chose to fire at them, the police said.

"This is a very sad case of some young adults who were looking for a friend's house and ended up at this man's house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge it," Washington Country Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy told a news conference.

"There's clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle," Sheriff Murphy said. There was "no reason for Mr Monahan to feel threatened", he added.

Kaylin's friends tried calling for help from a nearby town, but sadly Kaylin didn't make it and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The sheriff's office said that Monahan did not cooperate with the investigation and refused to exit his house to speak with police.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Kaylin's family gather money for her funeral and other expenses.

This was the second such incident in the US in the last few days. In Kansas City, Missouri, a 16-year-old boy was shot at by a homeowner after he rang his doorbell by mistake. Ralph Yarl, 16, was supposed to pick up his brothers from a friend's house on April 13. However, he went to the wrong address by mistake. The homeowner opened the door and shot Ralph twice in the head and arm, his family’s attorneys said in a statement.

Ralph's shooting sparked protests in the city with people taking to the streets, demanding justice for him. Footage from the protests showed people chanting “justice for Ralph” and “Black lives matter". They carried signs reading, “Ringing a doorbell is not a crime” and “The shooter should do the time".

Ralph is in stable condition with a life-threatening injury, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

