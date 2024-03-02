Woman in her 60s dies after falling onto concrete floor while bungee jumping in South Korea

A South Korean woman in her sixties died after suffering a cardiac arrest during bungee jumping at a sports facility in the Starfield Anseong Mall, Gyeonggi province. The unnamed woman fell eight metres from the bungee jumping platform to the concrete floor below, succumbing to her injuries on the spot on February 26, as reported by the Independent. Reports suggest that the bungee cord may have detached due to a defective carabiner cable, a crucial safety component.

Authorities from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police are currently investigating the mishap, focusing on whether adequate safety measures were in place at the time. Details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Suspected safety gear failure at play

Despite wearing safety gear, including a harness, the woman's safety was compromised due to the failure of a carabiner, a safety hook designed to secure the jumper to the bungee cord.

Efforts to revive her at the hospital proved futile, and she was pronounced dead one hour after the fall.

Apart from bungee jumping, the sports facility at the Starfield Anseong Mall offers a range of other recreational activities, including climbing. However, the incident has raised concerns about the safety protocols implemented at such venues.

This incident adds to a string of bungee jumping accidents worldwide. In December of 2023, a Japanese tourist died after a jump from the Macau Tower in China. Similarly, in 2019, a man in Poland suffered spinal injuries when his harness snapped during a bungee jump at a theme park in Gdynia. Video footage captured the exact moment when the man's bungee rope snapped, causing him to plummet to the ground after leaping from a platform.

In a similar incident in Chile, a young man died while bungee jumping over a ravine. The 23-year-old participated in the activity above the Cajón del Maipo canyon near Santiago but encountered health issues during the jump. He suffered a heart attack shortly after leaping from the platform.