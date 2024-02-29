South Korea doctors' strike: Seoul seeks to hold talks with striking doctors

South Korea's Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said on Thursday (Feb 29) that the government was seeking to hold its first talks with striking doctors as a deadline loomed for them to return to work or risk prosecution. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Park said, "I sent a text message asking (doctor representatives) to meet up... I have to actually go to the location today to see how many people will attend."

Nearly 10,000 doctors handed in notice and walked off the job last week to protest the government's plan to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society.

Striking doctors have said that the plan would affect the quality of service.

An ultimatum to doctors

As per South Korean law, doctors are not allowed to strike. AFP reported that the government threatened to arrest and suspend medical licenses for those who did not return to work by Thursday. In an interview with a radio station, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said that if doctors returned by the end of Thursday, "we will not hold them accountable."

Cho said that some of the doctors who joined the strikes subsequently returned to their hospitals. However, a full-scale return had not yet materialised, he said, adding, "As today is the last day of the return, I implore them to do so for the patients."

The health minister further said the government was committed to its reform plan, which would increase medical school admissions by 65 per cent, citing shortages of health professionals and a looming demographic crisis.

Govt accused of intimidation

On Wednesday, the Korean Medical Association (KMA)- a prominent doctors' group, accused the government of attempting to resolve the issue with threats rather than dialogue.

Addressing a press conference, KMA spokesperson Joo Soo-ho said, "It is disheartening to witness the government's excessive accusations and intimidation tactics."

"If the government intensifies its punishment after March 1st, there will be no more resident doctors and specialists produced in the future," Joo added.

Earlier, the health ministry requested the police to launch an investigation into people connected to the walkout, including five linked to the KMA.

The ongoing strikes have resulted in cancellations and postponements of surgeries, chemotherapy and C-sections, with the government raising its public health alert to the highest level, AFP reported.