Woman finds her dad on Facebook after 58 years

After 58 years apart, an English woman from Lincolnshire has been reunited with her father.

Julie Lund, 59, asked for aid in locating him on a local Facebook group and was "blown away" by the response.

She was reunited with her father, Brian Rothery, who had resided a little over an hour away in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, for the previous four days.

"It was like a miracle, and I'm not a believer in miracles," Brian added, to which Julie replied, "We got one."

Facebook is a worldwide community of millions of people, but it also brings together smaller, local groups that have a common interest in the locations they live and work.

These social media groups and organisations frequently assist people in locating long-lost friends and family members.

(With inputs from agencies)