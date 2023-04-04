Woman falls to death from balcony of Virgin Voyages cruise ship

Richard Branson's Virgin Group was faced with some bad news as a passenger on Virgin Voyages fell from the balcony of the line's Valiant Lady ship. Virgin Group jointly owns Virgin Voyages with Bain Capital. The accident happened on Sunday just as the ship left Miami for Roatan, Honduras.

"Yesterday evening shortly after departure there was a medical emergency involving one of our passengers," a company spokesperson said on Monday.

A woman died when she fell off the balcony of a cruise ship.

"This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away. We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person's loved ones."

The woman fell onto another passenger, but the company says that the other person is doing fine.

The ship was redirected to Miami following the accident. A team is working with officials to understand more about the accident. The ship is now sailing once again with an altered itinerary. It will now miss a port of call in Roatan.

The order for Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady was placed in October 2016 with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. The ship went afloat on May 2020 and was delivered to Virgin in July 2021. The ship can carry 2,770 passengers and was built with similar proportions to Scarlet Lady.

Over the years, there have been several accidents on cruise ships. Between 2009 and 2019, 292 passengers and crew sustained serious injuries on cruise ships, while 126 minor injuries were reported, according to statistics compiled by consulting firm GP Wild (International) Limited.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE