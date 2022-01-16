Woman dies after being shoved in front of subway train at Times Square in US

In a tragic incident, a woman was killed after being pushed in front of a subway train at Times Square station in the US city of New York on Saturday, police said.

This comes as the mayor and governor have recently come up with plans to boost subway policing in New York City's streets and trains.

At a news conference with Mayor Eric Adams at the station, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the man, who was believed to have shoved the 40-year-old woman, fled the scene at first but turned himself in to transit police a little while later.

When the victim was apparently shoved, she was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 am, the police said. The victim was a city resident.

"This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject," Sewell said.

Although the name of the suspect was not immediately released, he seems to have a criminal history and has been on parole, Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said.

"He does have in the past three emotionally disturbed encounters with us that we have documented," Wilcox said.

