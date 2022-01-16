At US synagogue, man takes hostages, demands convicted Pakistani neuroscientist’s release

At a Texas synagogue, a man has taken hostages during services on Saturday, said authorities. In a livestream, the suspect could be heard demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist.

Initially, at least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, as per law enforcement officials on condition of anonymity.

Shortly after 5 pm, one hostage was released uninjured, said the Colleyville Police Department. As the man did not require medical attention, he was expected to be reunited with his family.

The neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, the suspect wants to get released, has been convicted of trying to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan.

The rabbi of the synagogue is also believed to be among the hostages, an official said. The suspect also claims to be armed but the authorities have been able to confirm it.

Authorities are trying to ascertain the motive for the attack. The hostage-taker seems to have also wanted to be able to speak with Siddiqui, who is in federal prison in Texas.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

In New York City, a rabbi received a call from the rabbi, who is believed to be held hostage in the synagogue, to demand release of Siddiqui, an official said. To report the call, the New York City’s rabbi dialed 911.

On reaching scene, people were evacuated from the surrounding neighbourhood, FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said.

"It's an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene," Chaumont said.

(With inputs from agencies)