Wolves on verge of extinction make their way back to central California

Wolves, which once thrived in California, are making their way back to the US state after the 2021 wildfires caused massive destruction in the area.

The Windy Fire, which tore through Tulare County in central California, burnt nearly 100,000 acres of land and levelled the dense forest. It supercharged the grass growth that provided food for the cattle.

This made it a perfect place for predators. Wolves that were hunted to extinction here almost 100 years ago have since reclaimed the land, as per a report by The Guardian.

A pack of wolves, that feast on cattle, is back in the area which has sparked a debate with some rejoicing on its arrival hoping to see wildlife return to its previous habitat, and others worried about the potential dangers it can cause for cattle ranchers.

“You can’t kill a wolf even if it kills your cattle because wolves are federally protected,” The Guardian quoted William McDarment, a rancher on the Tule River Reservation in Tulare County, California as saying. “So, what do we do?”

As per a study by the US Department of Agriculture, less than 4 per cent of cattle deaths were caused by wolves.

The study further found that the number of cattle deaths caused by predators in 2010 alone constituted nearly 5.5 per cent of all cattle deaths and led to a loss of approximately $98.5 million.

As per the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, gray wolves returned to California on their own after disappearing from the state in the 1920s as a result of hunting.