With Omicron variant on mind, Israel extends travel restrictions for 10 days

To keep a check on the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, Israel has extended its tough travel restrictions for 10 days. It has imposed entry ban on all foreign nationals.

The restrictions, which have been imposed on passengers arriving at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport, will continue to be in place till at least December 22.

The directive was given in a statement issued by Israel's Prime Minister Neftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Thursday night.

In the current measures in place, Israelis, who are returning, must self-quarantine until they get a confirmed negative coronavirus PCR test result.

And the people, who are arriving from high-risk countries, need to isolate at a state-governed quarantine hotel until a negative PCR test result comes.

In coming days, additional restrictions and incentives for Covid vaccination may also be imposed, the statement added.

Till now, at least 21 cases of the highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant, which first detected in southern Africa, have been found in Israel.

Israel had earlier declared a 10-day quarantine for those hit by the Omicron variant, however, the number of days has been increased to 14 days.

