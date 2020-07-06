With no parties, first-ever virtual Paris fashion week clicks off

The first-ever online Paris fashion week clicked off on Monday with the world of glitzy runway shows thrown into an existential crisis by the coronavirus.

Brands from Christian Dior to Chanel will participate, but the 'Ah' moment on the sidelines of the runway that designers so desire, while peeping out of the slit in the curtains backstage will be lost in the digital echo.

In a makeover caused by the coronavirus crisis, top designers will be experimenting with online showcases to try to keep clients hooked.



The pandemic has pushed the fashion industry into a soul-searching mode, reducing one of the biggest fashion shows on the planet into a clothing website.

“I will miss the audience, I will miss my friends,” said couturier Stephane Rolland.

Paris’s multiple fashion weeks generate some 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion) for the local economy every year, the federation grouping couture houses estimates. But, this year Paris has gone silent.



Paris fashion week may return to the physical runway in September for the winter display and brands are already booking venues.

However, a second wave of the virus outbreak could unthread the entire fashion calendar this year.

(With inputs from agencies)