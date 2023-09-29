China urges soldiers to have more children, 'take responsibility for childbearing'

A year after China's population shrank for the first time in 61 years, Chinese government is asking its soldiers to have more children. It asked them to bear responsibility for childbearing.

This is being seen as a way to boost new births as well as making military career an attractive option for youngsters who wish to have a healthy family life of their own.

Voice of America reported that China's communist leaders issued a new executive order over family planning and the military. The order went into effect on September 10.

All details of the plan have not been made fully public but Chinese state media has reportedly said that the policy will "standardise adjustments in [planned] births, incentives, related services," and form "a complete chain" from childbirth to child care, "with full technical support."

Several posts on official Chinese military accounts on Chinese social media have suggested that the incentives for soldiers who are new parents would include five-day vacation in a year.

The five-day leave will reportedly be granted to military personnel whose children are under 3 years of age. A possibility of newly enlisted to visit their family in first two years of their service is also being hinted.

There are monetary incentives as well and some are even in effect for general population.

China, formerly the world's most populous country was surpassed by India recently. For decades, China had the very strict One-Child Policy. Although the policy eventually resulted in China losing the spot of world's most populous country, the new demographic dilemma for the country is fewer new births and ballooning elderly population.

In the wake of such developing situation, China abandoned the One-Child Policy in the year 2016. During the height of the Covid pandemic, China even allowed couples to have three children.

Several provinces in China are already offering incentives for couples to have more children. Some are offering monthly stipend to couples till the child becomes three years of age or even a one-time reward.

In the city of Shaoxing, not far from Shanghai, couples with three children are reportedly offered as much as USD 50,000 in credit for home purchase.

However, all these efforts have not, at least for now, resulted in sizeable increase in new births. The latest move to encourage soldiers to have more children appears another step to boost population.

