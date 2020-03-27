With 73 new cases, second wave of coronavirus hits Singapore

As Singapore thought the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over, the second wave of COVID-19 cases struck the island city-state.

Singapore has reported 73 new cases in a single day, taking the total tally over 600. Among the new cases, 38 people have travel history to Europe, North America and other parts of Asia.

Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state.

That's the latest measure imposed to conserve its resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has appealed to residents returning from abroad to be responsible and stay home.

Singapore has also planned a massive 33.2 billion dollar package to limit the economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic.

The additional stimulus comes just a month after Singapore announced a 4.4 billion dollar package to help the healthcare system.

National development minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs a COVID-19 task force, has warned that the outbreak is going to be a "very long fight".

He teared up while talking about the sacrifices made by the healthcare workers on the front line.

"Words are not sufficient to express our appreciation for so many Singaporeans going all out to fight the virus, but I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who is doing their part," Wong with tears in his eyes.