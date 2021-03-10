With 1,972 new fatalities, Brazil yet again sees record Covid-19 deaths

Brazil on Tuesday set yet another grim record of highest coronavirus deaths in a single day with 1,972 new fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

As many as 70,764 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the country in the last 24 hours and 168,370 people have died due to the deadly virus.

The previous record daily death toll was set on March 3 with just over 1,900 deaths. The severity of the crisis in Brazil can be understood from the fact that in recent days, the country is regularly crossing the record death toll.

"The fight against Covid-19 was lost in 2020 and there is not the slightest chance of reversing this tragic circumstance in the first half of 2021," epidemiologist Jesem Orellana of Fiocruz/Amazonia told news agency AFP.

"The best we can do is hope for the miracle of mass vaccination or a radical change in the management of the pandemic."

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been severely criticised for his response to the pandemic, which includes downplaying the threat of Covid-19 and flouting social distancing and mask-wearing rules to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The vaccination program is also being conducted in the country at a slow pace any so far only 8.6 million people or 4.1 per cent of the population have received the first dose of the vaccine.

