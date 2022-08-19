With 18 deaths, 331 attacks, 2022 is the 'deadliest' year in a century for journalists in Mexico: Report

2022 has been the deadliest year on record for journalists in Mexico. As per a report by Article 19, a human rights organisation, so far this year eighteen journalists have been killed in the country.

Talking to Reuters, the organisation's regional director Leopoldo Maldonado said "2022 could be the worst year in a century for the press".

Maldonado further revealed that according to Article 19 investigation, nine out of the eighteen deaths have thus far produced a potential link to the journalist's work.

In the first half of the year, the group has recorded a total of 331 attacks against journalists, the majority of which entail intimidation and harassment. Some of them also received threats, and a few of the cases involved alleged abuses of authority.

Compared to the first half of 2018, when former President Enrique Pena Nieto reigned, this represents a 51.83 per cent gain. The death toll for 2022 has already surpassed the 13 murders reported last year and the 14 murders reported in 2020, the organisation also found that in those two years around half of the incidents were connected to the victims' occupation.

Furthermore, Article 19 said that two journalists have fled the country during the first half of the year, and four journalists had been forcibly displaced within the nation.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, has repeatedly claimed that criminal organisations are responsible for recent homicides and that his government does not target the media.

However, Article 19 alleged that the state was responsible for the majority of attacks against the media.

"The role that the authorities have in the violence against the press clearly reflects a breach of the state's obligations to guarantee the rights and integrity of journalists and the media," said the report.

(With inputs from agencies)

