/WION World Pulse: Iran war response of BRICS, with India as chair, under focus

Iran war will be among a host of geopolitical issues to be discussed at Wion World Pulse, the Leaders' Confluence taking place on Wednesday (Mar 18) in the Indian capital New Delhi. An interesting aspect of this is how the BRICS grouping navigates the complexities unleashed on their economies by the war, which began with joint Israel-US strikes on Iran from February 28. BRICS is yet to issue a joint statement on the war, a complication partly arising from the fact that Iran is a full member of BRICS. Each individual member is affected by the war and the subsequent disruption of maritime trade amid Iranian threats to partially close the chokepoint of Srtait of Hormuz. How are India and other BRICS nations dealing with the crisis? Ahead of WION World Pulse event, here is an analysis.

Iran war complicates India's chairmanship of BRICS

India currently chairs BRICS and will host the annual summit around August or September. Along with protecting its own interests, India is responsible for coordinating positions on major issues affecting the group, with the Iran war emerging as a key challenge. This year’s BRICS theme is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” Its four pillars include supply chain resilience, innovation in digital public infrastructure and AI, cooperation through reformed multilateralism and Global South representation, and sustainability through green finance and energy transition. The agenda prioritises economic and developmental cooperation rather than geopolitical disputes, aligning with India’s approach of multi-alignment and consensus-building.

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However, the Iran war has brought India’s chairmanship under sharp relief. BRICS has not issued a joint statement even as Iran directly urged India to “activate BRICS.” President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi contacted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, asking the bloc to condemn US-Israeli strikes and the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. No such statement was issued.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said “some members of the BRICS are directly involved in the current situation in the West Asia region, which has impacted forging a consensus on a common BRICS position.” India has instead called for “dialogue and diplomacy,” expressed concern over escalation and civilian losses, and largely maintained neutrality. Under Brazil’s chairmanship in 2025, BRICS had issued two statements condemning Israeli strikes on Iran during the 12-day war, highlighting how the chair’s national interests shape the bloc’s response.

India maintains close relations with multiple sides in the conflict

India has defence and technology ties with Israel, strong energy and diaspora interests in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and expanding relations with the United States. At the same time, it retains longstanding ties with Iran, including the Chabahar port project that provides it access to Central Asia.

BRICS expansion has also complicated the consensus. The grouping has grown from five to 11 members, including countries with competing interests. Iran now faces tensions with fellow members UAE and Saudi Arabia. As chair, India cannot manufacture unity; it can only amplify consensus when interests align or manage divisions quietly.

War is testing the economic pillar of BRICS cooperation

Iran has effectively restricted the Strait of Hormuz since early March through attacks on shipping, delaying or rerouting more than 1,000 vessels. The strait normally carries about 20 per cent of global seaborne oil, LNG, fertilisers, grains and other commodities. Oil and gas prices surged, tanker rates rose sharply, and shipping lines rerouted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10–14 days to transit and raising costs for BRICS economies, including India.

Food and fertiliser supplies for India and other BRICS nations hit by war

Fertiliser markets have been particularly sensitive to the disruption. Gas price spikes and shipping delays pushed global fertiliser costs up by roughly 20–30 per cent. However, India has moved to cushion domestic impact. The government says fertiliser stocks remain comfortable ahead of the Kharif 2026 season, with urea inventories higher than last year

Domestic urea production is expected to exceed consumption as the Rabi season ends. Authorities advanced annual maintenance schedules at fertiliser plants to maximise output with available gas. The Department of Fertilisers also issued global tenders in advance and is procuring spot gas competitively to sustain production. Officials say supply partners have assured uninterrupted deliveries and that stocks should remain adequate when Kharif demand peaks around mid-May.

Food supply chains are also affected by the maritime disruptions. Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE import nearly 70 per cent of their food through these routes, while major importers such as India and China face rising freight costs for grains, sugar and vegetable oils. Even short disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz can trigger global food-price inflation and supply chain instability for import-dependent BRICS economies.

If the war extends beyond several weeks, countries may need emergency steps such as releasing stockpiles, sourcing supplies from alternative partners like Russia or Brazil, or offering subsidies to support businesses facing rising input costs.

India’s approach: A pragmatic strategy amid testing times

India's stance is focused on economic stability and de-escalation. It continues consultations through BRICS Sherpa channels and diplomatic engagement with member states. The crisis highlights both India’s balancing act and the structural limits of BRICS consensus during geopolitical conflicts.

These geopolitical and economic pressures on BRICS will be among issues to be discussed in detail at WION World Pulse, starting at 10 am at ITC Maurya, New Delhi.

Stay tuned.