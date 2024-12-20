New Delhi

In 2024, the biggest fear I had while travelling in Delhi Metro was not my belongings being stolen but being caught in someone's bizarre dance performance for Instagram or some "Public reaction" videos.

Every coach of Delhi Metro, especially in the Pink line (if we analyse the incidents that occurred), was the stage for some dance performances and strange stunts no one asked for.

All we saw this year was some new viral video in which everyone is sitting quietly except a few "influencers". Because who needs peace when you can have a free seat to "Delhi's Got Talent" on your way to work?

Take a look at some incidents that topped every other on the internet.

Bizarre Holi Celebration

One video that must have gone on everyone's social media feed was two women in a coach on the metro sitting on the floor and doing some sensual act of playing Holi (Indian festival of colours) with each other. The video showed a woman wearing a white saree while another wearing a suit and putting colours on each other's cheeks with a romantic Bollywood song in the background.

The incident caused more embarrassment for people sitting on the back than the views on the internet.

Man Beating Physics

No, not just romance, we also witnessed live physics classes. A video shared on Instagram showed a man sitting on the floor of the metro's coach and rising on a pole in the coach in the sitting position beating gravity. However, it was visible that the video was playing in reverse.

Romance In Delhi Metro

And one thing that broke all the records was the couples of Delhi. Every day, we wake up with a fresh viral video of some random couple having a not-so-public-friendly romance in the Delhi Metro.

This raised questions about the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) and its command on the safety and security of the public transport.

And it's not that the DMRC did not act on the issue.

It did issue multiple warnings, but the "influencers" continued dancing like no one was watching (except millions of people on the internet).