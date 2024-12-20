New Delhi

Vikram Chopra, the CEO of the Indian brand for used cars, Cars24, posted a hiring for his company on X on Thursday (Dec 19) and it became a topic of debate on the internet. In his post, Chopra shared a graphic that said, “Still can’t speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It’s OK. Aa jao Dilli. We are looking for engineers who wish to stay close to home".

Chopra wrote while sharing the graphic, “We are not saying Delhi NCR is better. Only that it really is". The post reignited the old-age Delhi vs Bengaluru debate.

We are not saying Delhi NCR is better. Only that it really is. If you wish to come back, write to me at [email protected] with the subject - Delhi meri jaan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lgQpXMiaKt — Vikram Chopra (@vikramchopra) December 19, 2024

As Chopra's post went viral, netizens started discussing regional biases in professional hiring.

One X user said, “Delhi NCR has its charm, but before calling it ‘better,’ let’s take a moment to consider the reality. A look at the crime data might offer a different perspective. Think twice before making the move".

Meanwhile, another called Chopra's update "tasteless" and wrote, “Makes me think less of Cars24 employer brand and culture. There are more productive ways to highlight your qualities".

One user called out the "language racism" saying, "Please don’t popularise this language racism more. We need to stand united".

“I don’t think any Indian metro city is worth hyping up. You could hype up the people and the culture, but not the city. That’s where Bangalore wins and Delhi loses," another wrote.

Bengaluru vs Delhi

Bengaluru and Delhi have been a topic of debate on social media for a very long time due to their language and cultural differences. While residents of Bengaluru have been seen slamming Delhi for its crime rates and pollution, Delhiites have been accusing Bengaluru of forcing people to speak Kannada in the city.

