/WION Horizons: US student visas may get 4-year cap: What it means for Indian students

The Trump administration is moving ahead with another immigration policy change that could significantly affect international students in the United States. The White House has cleared a proposed Department of Homeland Security regulation that would replace the long-standing "Duration of Status" system with fixed periods of authorised stay, effectively placing a time limit on student visas.

If the proposal takes effect, many foreign students would no longer be allowed to remain in the US automatically for the full length of their academic programmes. Instead, those whose studies extend beyond the authorised period may need to apply for formal extensions, raising concerns about additional paperwork, delays and legal complications.

Under the current "Duration of Status" system, students on F 1 visas, J 1 exchange visitors and certain other visa holders can stay in the United States as long as they remain enrolled in approved programmes and continue meeting visa requirements.

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The existing framework gives students flexibility to extend their studies, transfer between institutions, switch programmes and complete work opportunities such as Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT without requiring a new period of admission.

According to Bloomberg, the proposed regulation would end this arrangement and introduce a fixed period of authorised stay, reportedly limited to four years for most students. The proposal has already been reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, one of the final stages before formal publication and implementation.

Why Indian students could face a greater impact

The proposed change is particularly important for Indian students, who currently make up the largest international student community in the United States.

The Institute of International Education's Open Doors 2024 report shows that more than 331,000 Indian students were enrolled in US higher education during the 2023 to 2024 academic year, representing nearly 30 per cent of all international students in the country.

Many Indian students pursue doctoral programmes, research-based master's degrees and professional courses that frequently last longer than four years. Under the proposed system, students whose studies extend beyond the fixed admission period may need approval from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to remain in the country legally.

The process could require additional documentation, biometric verification and closer scrutiny of applications.

Concerns over uncertainty and legal risks

The Association of American Universities, the American Council on Education and NAFSA have warned that fixed stay periods could create "a high degree of uncertainty" for students whose academic schedules often change because of research requirements, thesis work or programme transitions.

The organisations also said universities could face a significantly higher administrative burden. Students relying on OPT may encounter additional difficulties if extension approvals are delayed during the transition from education to employment.

Another major concern is what happens if a student fails to obtain an extension before the authorised stay expires. Under the proposal, students could begin accumulating unlawful presence immediately after their permitted stay ends.

The Department of Homeland Security first advanced the proposal during President Donald Trump's first term, but it was never implemented. The plan was revived in 2025 and has now moved closer to becoming official policy.

For now, existing regulations remain in place, and international students can continue staying in the United States under the current duration of status system until the final rule is formally published and takes effect.